Lee to loosen restrictions on gatherings

Brad Jones 12 hours ago

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that he will sign an executive order allowing groups of up 50 people to gather at a time, up from 10 under a previous order. Governor Lee said in part, “This executive order will allow groups of up to 50 people to participate in social or recreational activities.” Restaurants and bars will see more people inside them as well and indoor recreational activities and theatres are being allowed as well to reopen as long as they practice social distancing guidelines.

