Roane State to host virtual information sessions for students and parents

Brad Jones 13 hours ago News Leave a comment 86 Views

Roane State Community College will host two virtual information sessions this month focused on addressing questions from students and their parents during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sessions are scheduled as follows:

  • Current & Prospective Student Information Session: Tuesday, May 26, 6pm – 7pm
  • Parent & Caregiver Information Session: Thursday, May 28, 6pm – 7pm

The May 26 session will be geared toward current and prospective students as they prepare for classes or are considering enrollment for summer or fall. The May 28 session will focus on answering questions parents or other caregivers may have about the college’s plans for a continued response to the pandemic.

Led by Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley, panelists from financial aid, student services, public safety, admissions and other divisions will be present to address concerns or general questions. Questions are being collected beforehand and can be submitted via email to [email protected]. Emailed and live questions will be answered during each session.

To join either of the scheduled meetings, participants can use the following Zoom link: https://roanestate.zoom.us/j/94418383820.

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu.

Remember, eligible adults can now attend Roane State tuition-free with the new Reconnect grant. Learn more at www.roanestate.edu/reconnect.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ORT: Secret City Festival canceled

As probably no surprise, but unfortunate, there will not be a Secret City Festival this …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: