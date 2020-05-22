City of Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool opening June 15 with COVID-19 changes

Brad Jones 13 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, News Leave a comment 588 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 22, 2020) – The City of Oak Ridge will reopen its outdoor pool for the season beginning June 15 with some COVID-sensitive measures.

The main pool will be open and the little pool for children will remain closed for the summer. Since the pool water is being treated with chlorine, a disinfectant that wipes out the virus, the main focus will be following social distancing and repeatedly sanitizing commonly used areas.

The following changes to attendance will be in effect:

  • Because we are allowing up to 200 people in the pool area at one time, reservations can be made online on Eventbrite in order to avoid the handling and exchange of cash. Ticketed visitors can then show their proof of reservation with a QR code at entry (this can be printed or shown on a mobile device)
  • When reservations are being made, visitors will be asked to select a time period they wish to reserve: 12 to 2 p.m., 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., or 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Ticket prices remain the same ($4.25 adults, $3.50 for youth, and $2.50 for seniors over 65), but Eventbrite will add a small convenience fee for their service. There will be no refunds and no rain checks

The following health safety precautions will be taken at the pool area:

  • Families of 5 or less will be assigned a 10 by 10 square-foot area in the lawn surrounding the pool that will be spaced 6 feet apart from other squares. If a family has more than 5 people, they will be issued a second square
  • Please come already dressed in your swimsuit because dressing rooms and showers will not be open to the public; restrooms will be open
  • Staff will clean the pool and pool areas throughout the 2-hour time slot and will conduct a deep clean in the 30-minute window between sessions, when the pool area is completely emptied out
  • No public or private pool parties will be allowed. The picnic table area will also be closed

Swimming lessons are canceled until further notice. The indoor pool at the Civic Center will remain closed through the summer. Public parking will be available at Oak Ridge High School and signage will be posted to direct drivers.

For further information, please call the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ORT: Secret City Festival canceled

As probably no surprise, but unfortunate, there will not be a Secret City Festival this …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: