LaFollette gets grant to further flood repairs

The city of LaFollette has been awarded a $315,000 Community Development Block Grant, the majority of which will be used to address drainage and bank stabilization issues on Cherry Street caused by the devastating flooding in the spring of 2019.Part of the money could also be used for similar but smaller projects around the city.
Tags CDBG Grant City of LaFollette flooding Grant LaFollette
Check Also
Oliver Springs Town Council to Meet at 7pm tonight
The Oliver Springs Council meeting is this evening, Thursday, May 21st at City Hall. The …