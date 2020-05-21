Park Co-Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Virtual Campout

Brad Jones

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will co-host the National Park Service Memorial Day Weekend Virtual Campout, a three-day social media event offering a trove of unique park adventures visitors can enjoy from the comfort of their own living rooms or as a part of a backyard campout.

Twenty national park units across the American South and Caribbean have teamed up for the effort, which kicks-off on Facebook on Saturday, May 23 at 3:00 p.m. The weekend series features a range of videos, activities and livestreams suitable for all ages covering topics from history to nature and recreation. Viewers can listen to songs and stories of the national parks with Florida’s Biscayne National Park, attend a virtual astronomy program hosted by Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve in Louisiana, learn to set up a Civil War tent at Georgia’s Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, or join in any of the other activities taking place throughout the weekend.

“We are pleased to virtually share these unique camping experiences from our fellow parks over the holiday weekend,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We also welcome you back to the park where you can find more than 100 backcountry campsites offering the perfect place for a socially-distanced camping experience.”

As part of the virtual campout, Great Smoky Mountains National Park will present an interactive, virtual at-home camping trip on Sunday, May 24, at 11:00 a.m. Visit www.nps.gov/subjects/camping or follow @GreatSmokyMountainsNPS and #VirtualCampout on Facebook for a full schedule of activities. Pitch a tent, grill a s’more, find your park, and virtually “camp out.”

For help planning a backcountry camping experience in the park, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/backcountry-camping.htm or call (865) 436-1297 to speak with a ranger during business hours.

