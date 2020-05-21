Oliver Springs Town Council to Meet at 7pm tonight

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 40 Views

The Oliver Springs Council meeting is this evening, Thursday, May 21st at City Hall. The meeting is closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions again but we will bring it to you live here on BBB TV-12 at 7pm.

The agenda items that will be discussed are first Mayor Omer Cox’s Update followed by the City Manger Thomas McCormick’s Update-

Town Council comments, from Robert Miller, Jeff Bass, Kenneth Brown, Jason Stiltner, Vice Mayor Terry Holland, and Don Shillings.

Police Chief Kenneth Morgan and then if available an update from Fire Chief Justin Bailey as he will Discuss The State of Tennessee Fire Grant.

One item under new business is to have a Discussion of Lloyd (Buster) Jones
inmate work crew contract.

Again the public not invited to attend in person, but we will bring you the meeting here on BBB TV-12 at 7pm after Prime Time Trading Time.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Park Co-Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Virtual Campout

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will co-host the National Park Service Memorial Day Weekend Virtual …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: