Oliver Springs Town Council to Meet at 7pm tonight

The Oliver Springs Council meeting is this evening, Thursday, May 21st at City Hall. The meeting is closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions again but we will bring it to you live here on BBB TV-12 at 7pm.

The agenda items that will be discussed are first Mayor Omer Cox’s Update followed by the City Manger Thomas McCormick’s Update-

Town Council comments, from Robert Miller, Jeff Bass, Kenneth Brown, Jason Stiltner, Vice Mayor Terry Holland, and Don Shillings.

Police Chief Kenneth Morgan and then if available an update from Fire Chief Justin Bailey as he will Discuss The State of Tennessee Fire Grant.

One item under new business is to have a Discussion of Lloyd (Buster) Jones

inmate work crew contract.

Again the public not invited to attend in person, but we will bring you the meeting here on BBB TV-12 at 7pm after Prime Time Trading Time.

