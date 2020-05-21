Incoming Roane State freshmen win Tennessee Scholars awards

Thirteen incoming Roane State freshmen from five counties in the community college’s service area have won Roane State Tennessee Scholars scholarships of $500 each.

The Tennessee Scholars initiative, in effect for more than a decade, encourages students to take more demanding classes throughout their high school years as well as contribute to their communities through service activities.

Roane State supports the initiative by offering the scholarships to students in high schools in the college’s service area.

Roane County recipients include: Kendra Qualls, Harriman High School; Sarah Collins, Midway High School; Landon White, Oliver Springs High School; Nathan Pearson, Roane County High School; and Eli Everhart, Rockwood High School.

Morgan County recipients include: Leeah Henry, Coalfield High; Morgan Goldston, Oakdale High; and Emily Garrett, Wartburg Central.

Scott County recipients include: Savannah Phillips, Oneida High, and Emily Lowe, Scott County High.

Cumberland County recipients include: Tristin Robbins, Cumberland County High, and Chloe Speich, Stone Memorial High.

Campbell County’s scholarship recipient is Kristin Kidwell of Jellico High.

The Tennessee Scholars program’s mission is to increase the percentage of Tennessee high school graduates who are prepared for college. The program stresses the importance of attendance and dependability, and applicants must complete 80 or more volunteer service hours for their communities.

