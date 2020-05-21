Rockwood Mayor makes good on promise to replace bad traffic signal lenses at Walmart entrance

As promised by Rockwood Mayor Mike Miller had the traffic signal lights at the intersection of North Gateway and Tyler Pointe Drive, at Rockwood’s Walmart, changed out today by crews from the Rockwood Electric Utility. The new red and yellow lenses were installed just around noon today and motorist should see a big difference in the visibility. All of the lights, both north and south bound, now have been changed. We brought this to the attention of the mayor after several complaints of motorist not being able to decide if the red was on or not during high sunlight times, allowing the lens to be very dim and hard to see . The green lenses were changed several months ago but the red and amber ones were not. Numerous accidents in the past at the Walmart entrance, those involved stated to officers that they had trouble determining the lights whether on or not. Now all of the Lights, Green, Amber, and Red are close to being the same brightness which should help avoid accidents in that area.

