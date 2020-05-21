Jeane C. Krusen, Oak Ridge

Jeane C. Krusen, 85, of Oak Ridge, died peacefully at home, Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by her children and her cat Ricky.

Jeane was born April 11, 1935, in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Robert (Bob) and Sophia (Sue) McLachlan. After moving to Oak Ridge in 1969, she became a long-time employee of Ridge Handicrafts and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was a member of the St. Andrew’s Society; Clan McLachlan; and the Oak Ridge Area Doll Club. She and husband Al enjoyed attending the Scottish Highland Games and after his death, she attended with her children. After his retirement, she and Al traveled the world, and especially enjoyed cruises. Jeane continued to travel alone with Designing Women Tours for years after Al’s death. As a young family they enjoyed camping trips to places like Myrtle Beach, SC, and Stone Mountain, GA. As a young girl she studied ballet and as a young adult became an equestrian rider and loved horses. Jeane enjoyed all kinds of sewing and crafts such as knitting, and crochet and she was an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Sue McLachlan, and her husband of 30 years, Alfred J. Krusen, Sr. Jeane died on her late husband’s birthday.

She is survived by a brother Robert McLachlan of Glendale Arizona; her three children Alfred J. Krusen, Jr. and wife Linda, Maryjeane Hope and husband Chuck, and Robert Krusen, all of Oak Ridge; four grandchildren Chuck R. Hope and wife Samantha of Charlotte, NC, John L. Hope of Biloxi, MS, Andrew Krusen and Sophia Krusen of Oak Ridge, as well as her close friends Catrina Clayton-Lozano, Robin Duncan, and Lisa Beaton, all of Oak Ridge.

She (and the family) especially appreciated her youngest son Robert putting his life on hold to move in with her to become her primary caregiver, four years ago.

Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens, where she will be interred with her husband, next to her parents, with the Rev. Jake Morrill officiating.

Martin Funeral Home in Oak Ridge is handling the arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

