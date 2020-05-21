Two vehicle accident on I-40 in Roane County on Tuesday delays traffic for some time

Two drivers escaped injury in a vehicle accident on I-40 in East Roane County yesterday. The THP report states that A 2013 Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old Joshua Helton of Oakdale lost control and struck a cable barrier at the 359 mile marker near the buttermilk road exit , came back onto the road and collided with a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer operated by Simran Singh of California. The impact sent the Ford back into the cable barriers. Singh drove off the interstate and the tractor-trailer turned over on its side. Both drivers were restrained and were not seriously injured however traffic eastbound was effected for hours due to getting the accident scene cleared .
Tags accident I-40 Slowed Traffic two-car accident
