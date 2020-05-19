Paint the Town with Chalk

Brad Jones 15 hours ago Community, News Leave a comment 63 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 19, 2020) – Oak Ridge was created without a central, mixed-use downtown during the Manhattan Project. That is all about to change; Plans are being developed to turn Wilson Street, near Main Street, into a buzzing, active Downtown area!

So, to help show off that area, the City of Oak Ridge is inviting everyone out to watch on May 23, 2020 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm, as we “Paint the Town with Chalk”! There will be 15 professional artists creating chalk artwork that will help promote the visions of a Main Street’s vitality and community spirit – – and you can watch as that excitement comes alive!  Spectators will be able to vote on the TN Bank People’s Choice Award. A Best in Show prize will be given to the drawing that best depicts the vision of Main Street. That prize is being donated by Jim Dodson.

But, what is Paint the Town with Chalk?  It is a Chalk Walk and exhibit to help people visualize what downtown could be like, in order to build support and enthusiasm; and to show that Oak Ridge is excited about the amazing possibilities for this area.

COVID-19 precautions should be taken to help keep everyone safe and healthy. Spectators can walk or drive by as the artists complete their drawings. People are asked to practice social distancing and encouraged to wear masks when walking through.

Get involved in the excitement! On May 23rd, chalk drawings will be completed and displayed by 15 professional artists from around the region.  Therefore, in the week leading up to “Paint the Town with Chalk”, grab your family, a pack of chalk and turn a section of your driveway or sidewalk into a vision of what you would like to see in a vibrant downtown area! Maybe it is a farmers market, a street musician, a bakery with amazing cupcakes or a local book store.  Let your imagination run wild!

Take a picture of your masterpiece and post it to the Explore Oak Ridge Facebook Page or Instagram and tag the picture #paintthetownor. You can also email it to Explore Oak Ridge at [email protected]. We will post them to the Paint the Town web page and the one with the most votes will receive a $100 prize for the Community Spirit Award sponsored by OR Pharmacy!  All entries must be submitted by May 20, 2020 and voting will take place until 4:00 pm on May 23rd.  It is easy and lots of fun, so grab some chalk and start drawing!

Sponsors of the event include, City of Oak Ridge, Explore Oak Ridge, TN Bank and Oak Ridge Pharmacy.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Anderson County Commission votes to sell 205 Main for $300K

Meeting Monday night, the Anderson County Commission voted 10-6 to accept a bid of $300,000 …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: