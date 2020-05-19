Anderson County Commission votes to sell 205 Main for $300K

Brad Jones 15 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 92 Views

Meeting Monday night, the Anderson County Commission voted 10-6 to accept a bid of $300,000 from Rusty Wallace Chevrolet for the property at 205 Main Street in Clinton.

The moves comes a week after a higher bid of $400,100 had been accepted and recommended for approval by the county Purchasing Committee, but the prospective buyer backed out, leaving the auto dealership as the last bidder standing.

Rusty Wallace Chevrolet has been eyeing the property across from its dealership in downtown Clinton for some time now as the site of a maintenance center. They have remained steadfast in both their interest and their asking price.

The former events center, was purchased for $600,000 in November of 2017 for use as a senior center following a vote by the County Commission without being inspected, despite assurances it had been. Shortly after moving into the newly-acquired building, officials discovered numerous issues, including mold, that prevented it from being used as a senior center. Since then, the county has found and purchased a building better suited for that purpose at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton for $500,000, and the Office on Aging is preparing to move into their new digs sometime later this year. The county has tried for years to either sell the building or find a governmental use for it, to no avail.

With the Commission voting to accept the Rusty Wallace bid, it has sustained an obvious financial loss on the transaction, but closed the door on the long and winding tale of 205 Main. Voting to accept the bid and sell the property were Commissioners Catherine Denenberg, Chuck Fritts, Robert Jameson, Robert McKamey, Steve Mead, Rick Meredith, Bob Smallridge, Shain Vowell, Tracy Wandell and Jerry White. Voting “no” were Commissioners Josh Anderson, Jerry Creasey, Tim Isbel, Theresa Scott, Denver Waddell and Phil Yager.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Tennessee Scholar Graduates of 2020

ROANE COUNTY, TN.  –  Congratulations to the 111 Tennessee Scholar Graduates from the five Roane …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: