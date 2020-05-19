Safe Boating Week May 16-22

Brad Jones May 19, 2020

The 2020 National Safe Boating Week is this week May 16-22 and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be participating to promote the wear of life jackets as the summer boating season starts in full force. National Safe Boating Week is annually held the week prior to Memorial Day weekend. Boating partners across the United States and Canada are teaming to promote safe boating practices, including the wearing of life jackets for National Safe Boating Week and throughout the 2020 boating season.

Tennessee offers boating enthusiasts an abundance of opportunities to enjoy the resources across the state. Memorial Day weekend is viewed as the unofficial kickoff to the summer boating season. The goal of National Safe Boating Week is to educate the public about the importance of safe boating practices and wearing life jackets.

“The single most important action one can take to prevent drowning while boating is to wear a life jacket,” said Betsy Woods, TWRA Boating Education Coordinator. “They are called life saving devices because they really can save lives.”

TWRA encouraged all boaters to have safety equipment on board when they go out on the water.

TWRA officers said boating accidents in 2020 are on average compared to previous years. Officers said they will continue to patrol to make sure everyone has a life jacket, throw cushion and a fire extinguisher.

