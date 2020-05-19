Major Road Project Scheduled for I-40 in Western Roane County

Brad Jones

A major road project for I-40 in western Roane County will get underway soon. TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said paving and repairs to the stretch of road between mile marker 341 and 347 will involve east and westbound lanes. This comes after cracks started to appear on the roadway on the mountain, mainly in the westbound lanes. The work is scheduled to begin next month or July at the latest and will involve traffic delays.

