Rockwood to Re-open facilities on June 1st

Brad Jones 16 hours ago

Rockwood City officials took action last night in the reopening of their recreational and other facilities to the citizens without restrictions. Mayor Mike Miller addressed the city council last night in their regular meeting and said to reopen the Library, community center, basketball court, and public ball fields on June 1st. He however stated if a spike in the current number of coronavirus cases were to happen, then the date could change. Mayor Miller also mentioned City Hall remains open for business, however, with restrictions, as you may have to have your temperature checked before entering and social distancing rules apply while inside. City Hall would go back to normal operations on June 1st as well. The city. Miller said, has had numerous calls concerning the city’s swimming pool as far as will it open this year, Mayor Miller stated some preparations needed to get it ready each year deal with inmate labor which hasn’t been available due to COVID-19 so it will take a bit longer to get it ready for opening but hopefully will open on June 1st if they can get the pool prepared in time.

This meeting will re-air on BBB TV-12 next Monday at 7pm ET.

