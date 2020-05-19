UT Extension Names Director of 4-H Youth Development

Justin Crowe has been named the Director and Statewide Program Leader for Tennessee 4-H. Crowe is seen here addressing 4-H Congress.

Justin Crowe to Lead Department Beginning June 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A familiar face is moving up in the ranks to lead University of Tennessee 4-H Youth Development across the state. Justin Crowe has been named Director and Statewide Program Leader for 4-H and will start in this role on June 1, 2020.

Crowe was active in 4-H programs as a student, completing a variety of projects and competing in team judging contests in many categories. He also held various leadership roles as a student at the county, regional and state level. After completing his bachelor’s degree in behavioral sciencs from Freed Hardeman University, Crowe began his professional career with 4-H in Davidson County, engaging urban youth in hand-on learning experiences for five years. Since 2008, Crowe has served as Extension Specialist in the statewide 4-H Youth Development Office. Over the course of his career, Crowe has received more than $5.2 million in funding to support Tennessee 4-H youth programs. Crowe also holds a master’s degree in education from Tennessee Technological University.

When asked about his new position, Crowe stated, “I am excited to serve in this new role! We have a wonderful 4-H program in Tennessee, thanks to the leadership of our staff and volunteers across the state. I look forward to working with this team and continuing to make the best better for our 4-H members.”

According to UT Extension Dean Robert Burns, “Crowe’s deep understanding and appreciation for Tennessee 4-H as well as his unfailing commitment to improving the program will enable him to provide the leadership needed to keep our Tennessee 4-H program strong as we move into the future.”

Crowe takes the helm from Dwight Loveday, who has been serving as interim 4-H director and statewide program leader since 2018.

The 4-H program in Tennessee is the largest in the country, with more than 168,000 participants across the state and a 4-H program in every county in Tennessee. Tennessee 4-H encourages diverse groups of youth to develop their unique skills and talents to the fullest potential. Young people participate in 4-H through clubs, special interest groups, after-school programs, camps and many other activities. “Learning by doing” through hands-on activities and community involvement empowers 4-H’er’s to develop and strengthen life skills. To learn more about 4-H Youth Development in Tennessee, visit 4h.tennessee.edu.

Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu.

