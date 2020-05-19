Kenneth Enix, Caryville

Kenneth Enix, age 92, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was born December 19, 1927 in Harlan, Kentucky. Kenneth was an electrician and loved woodworking. He is preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Cassie Napier Enix, sister Audrey Gascal, and Geraldine Johnson Enix.

Survivors

Sons Tony Enix & Michelle Caryville, TN

Allen Enix

Denny Enix & Janet Caryville, TN

Daughter Judy Cook

Brothers Howard Enix Lake City, TN

Jimmy Enix & Jan Knoxville, TN

Ralph Enix Florida

1 Grandchild

A Host of Family and Friends

Kenneth’s wishes were to be cremated.

