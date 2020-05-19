Kenneth Enix, Caryville

Kenneth Enix, age 92, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was born December 19, 1927 in Harlan, Kentucky. Kenneth was an electrician and loved woodworking. He is preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Cassie Napier Enix, sister Audrey Gascal, and Geraldine Johnson Enix.
Survivors
Sons Tony Enix & Michelle Caryville, TN
Allen Enix
Denny Enix & Janet Caryville, TN
Daughter Judy Cook
Brothers Howard Enix Lake City, TN
Jimmy Enix & Jan Knoxville, TN
Ralph Enix Florida
1 Grandchild
A Host of Family and Friends
Kenneth’s wishes were to be cremated.