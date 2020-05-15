City of Oak Ridge now accepting applications for 2020-21 Youth Advisory Board

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 18, 2020) – The City of Oak Ridge is currently accepting applications for board members of the Youth Advisory Board (YAB) for the 2020-21 school year. The selection of board members will take place during the July meeting of City Council.

Sixteen applicants will be confirmed and appointed by City Council to serve a one-year term of office that commences on August 1, 2020. To be considered, applicants must be residents of Oak Ridge and entering grade levels 8 through 12.

Participation on the YAB requires attendance at bi-monthly meetings on Wednesdays at 2 p.m., as well as special events that are held throughout the year.

All interested students are encouraged to fill out the online application on the City Clerk’s page on OakRidgeTN.gov. Current terms end May 31, 2020. Paper copies of the application are available at the Oak Ridge Civic Center. To obtain a paper copy, please call (865) 425-3450 anytime Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to arrange pick-up or to receive one by mail.

Applications and online submissions are due on Monday, June 15, 2020, by 5 p.m. in the City Clerk’s Office. Late applications will not be considered.

The purpose of the YAB is to serve as a liaison between City Council and the youth of the community for issues that affect them. The Board’s function is to encourage the positive growth and development of youth by involving them in social, cultural, recreational, and other drug-free and alcohol-free activities.

For more information, contact Recreation Manager Matt Reedy at (865) 425-3450 or by e-mail at [email protected] or contact the City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411.

