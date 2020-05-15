Tree removal to temporarily close north entrance to Oak Ridge Municipal Building beginning May 18, detour in place

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 15, 2020) – The north entry to the Oak Ridge Municipal Building near the Court Public Safety side and the Utilities Business Office drop box will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, May 18, for two to three days to remove a very large oak tree.

The tree is diseased and has become a hazard, dropping large branches on the pavement.

Residents who need to appear for City Court or use the UBO drop box should plan to enter and exit the parking lot through the south entry, adjacent to the Police Department.

Signage will be posted to direct people around the building to the UBO drop box and City Court parking lot.

The work schedule is subject to change pending inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

As a reminder, the City of Oak Ridge Municipal Building is closed to the public but is moving to a public check-in area where visitors can be escorted to secured areas of the building. Departmental services are still available electronically or by appointment.

City Court is open for its regularly scheduled dates and times: Mondays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. You’re encouraged to call the Court Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3536 prior to your scheduled hearing with any questions and/or if you have a physical disability that would prevent you from being able to walk up steps and need access to a handicap entrance.

An updated list of changes and closures at city facilities due to COVID-19 can be found at the city’s website, OakRidgeTN.gov.

