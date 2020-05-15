Harriman Standoff ends peacefully

UPDATE (3:54pm): The subject was transported to the hospital, and was not placed into custody at this time. When police entered the room the weapon was put away and was not loaded. More information when it becomes available.

Just before noon today numerous law enforcement agencies including Harriman Police Department, Roane County Sheriff’s deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol and a negotiating team, were all sent to the Midtown Motel near the Harriman Midtown Exit on Hwy 70, after receiving a call that a man had barricaded himself inside a room allegedly threatening himself and anyone who tried to stop him or enter his room. The three-hour standoff came to an end just before 3pm. We still do not have a name and more than likely will not due to the circumstances surrounding the reasoning behind while he was barricaded inside. Highway 70 in both directions near the motel were shut off to thru traffic for about 35 minutes while officers were ready to resolve the situation by forcing entry, as a precaution to keep passing cars safe. Harriman Police Chief Baron Tapp appreciates all the extra assistance they had at the scene in getting this situation resolved without injury. We will follow up on the case and get more info as soon as we get it from The Harriman Police Department.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

