Video Briefing on Motorsports Park to be held Monday, May 18 at 4:00 p.m.

May 15, 2020 –At 4:00 p.m., Monday, May 18, Rusty Bittle of Hardin Valley Land Partners, developers of the Oak Ridge Motorsports Park proposed for Oak Ridge’s Horizon Center, will conduct a virtual briefing for the Board of Directors of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce. John Garrity, Safeguards and Security Management Manager for Isotek Systems and Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors will preside over the meeting. No action will be taken, the session is simply a briefing for the board.

Parker Hardy, President and CEO of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce said, “The Chamber, as a private not-for-profit organization engaged in economic development within the City, has expressed an interest in learning more and is appreciative of Mr. Bittle’s willingness to share the concept with our board.”

The Oak Ridge Industrial Development Board, owners of Horizon Center, has not yet taken action on the matter. An earlier in-person public meeting on the proposed project was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Realizing that the development is a project of community interest, the Chamber’s Board is taking the unusual action of opening the virtual briefing for public viewing. As time permits, there will be an opportunity for viewers to submit questions.

“Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the Chamber offices are not open to the public, but we welcome those who wish to learn more to tune in from home. The video will be live at https://www.oakridgechamber.org/oak-ridge-motorsports-park at 4:00 p.m. Monday. The virtual briefing will conclude at 5:00 p.m.” said Hardy.

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is a Four-Star Accredited Chamber of Commerce.

