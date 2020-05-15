Eddie Pugh, Rockwood

Mr. Eddie Pugh, age 60, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 4, 1959 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Edward Pugh; son John Pugh; daughter, Barbara Pugh; and sister, Janice Tollett.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Jessica Pugh (A.J. King) of Rockwood, TN

Son: Brandon Pugh of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughter: Emma King

Mother: Della Pugh of Rockwood, TN

Twin Brother: Eugene Pugh of Rockwood, TN

Brother: William Pugh of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Linda Slaven of Rockwood, TN

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

