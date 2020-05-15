Jessie Pointer, Knoxville (formerly of Andersonville)

Jessie Pointer, age 53 of Knoxville formerly of Andersonville passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. 

Throughout his life he loved to cook, traveling but most of all loved life. Jessie was born October 26, 1966 in Geneva, Alabama to the late Clarence and Martha Pointer. 

In addition to his parents Jessie was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence, Pointer, Jr., Anthony Pointer and James Pointer.

He is survived by:

Brother………………  Harold Pointer of Andersonville

Sister……………..       Stacey Lee Shepard of Andersonville

Children………..        Nathan Pointer, Marshall Pointer, & Sierra Ayres

Sister-in-law…         Misty Smith

Arrangements will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

