Gerald Robert “Bob” Ivory, Jr, Kingston

News Department 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 41 Views

Gerald Robert “Bob” Ivory, Jr., age 93 of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home.  He was born November 9, 1926 in Altoona, Pennsylvania.  He was an avid photographer who owned Ivory Studio in Dayton, Harriman and Oak Ridge.  Preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Louise “Peggy” Springer Ivory; parents, Gerald Robert Ivory, Sr & Irene Walls Ivory.     

SURVIVORS

Children
David Lee Ivory & wife, Yvonne of Ten Mile Dennis Ivory & wife, Martha of Church Hill Douglas Ivory & wife, Michelle of Madera, CA Duane Ivory & wife, Kathy of Flowery Branch, GA DeAnna Davenport of Roswell, GA  

9 Grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren

Brother
Jim Ivory of Tampa, FL  

Sister-in-law
Janet Cooper of Conroe, TX  

A host of extended family & friends  

A celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home. Bob and his wife, Peggy will be placed together in the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Millard Fillmore Hendrickson, Harriman

Millard Fillmore Hendrickson, age 79, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: