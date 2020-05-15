Gerald Robert “Bob” Ivory, Jr, Kingston

Gerald Robert “Bob” Ivory, Jr., age 93 of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. He was born November 9, 1926 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He was an avid photographer who owned Ivory Studio in Dayton, Harriman and Oak Ridge. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Louise “Peggy” Springer Ivory; parents, Gerald Robert Ivory, Sr & Irene Walls Ivory.

SURVIVORS



Children

David Lee Ivory & wife, Yvonne of Ten Mile Dennis Ivory & wife, Martha of Church Hill Douglas Ivory & wife, Michelle of Madera, CA Duane Ivory & wife, Kathy of Flowery Branch, GA DeAnna Davenport of Roswell, GA



9 Grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren



Brother

Jim Ivory of Tampa, FL



Sister-in-law

Janet Cooper of Conroe, TX



A host of extended family & friends

A celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home. Bob and his wife, Peggy will be placed together in the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

