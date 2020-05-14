Melva Dean McKamey, Clinton

Melva Dean McKamey, age 72 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Norris Health and Rehab.

For many years Melva was the deli manager at Git-N-Go markets in Clinton. Melva was known to be fun-loving, dedicated, compassionate, hardworking, and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wife. Throughout her life she loved teaching Sunday school at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church and going to the beach with all her family. Above all else, she loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Elsie Phillips; sister, Ravena Powell; grandson, William McKamey; infant brother, Ralph Phillips.

She is survived by:

Loving husband of 57 years, James McKamey of Clinton; children, Debbie Nuchols & husband Tommy of Powell, Lori French & husband Rod of Soddy Daisy, & Randy McKamey & wife Kara of Powell; grandchildren, Savannah Phillips & husband Tony, Eli Stout & wife Kenzie, Nigel Nuchols, Samuel McKamey, Emma Stout, Reagan McKamey, Liv McKamey, & Serenity McKamey; great grandchildren, Brayden Phillips, Mila Phillips, Everett Stout, & Dakota Stout; brother, JB Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private for family only. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Monday at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

