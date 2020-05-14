Millard Fillmore Hendrickson, Harriman

Millard Fillmore Hendrickson, age 79, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 9, 1940 in Harriman and has been a life long resident of Roane County. He was a member of Kingston Masonic Lodge No. 38 and also a member of Walden Ridge Antique Car Club. Fillmore enjoyed restoring old & classic cars. He had worked at K-25 and Y-12 Nuclear Plants as a Garage Mechanic for over 30 years. He treasured time spent with his family and especially his grandchildren who were the light of his life. Fillmore was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by his parents, Millard Edward & Blanche Hendrickson.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 57 years Brenda Hendrickson of Harriman

Sons Junior Hendrickson & wife, Jeanne of Harriman

Nathan Hendrickson & wife, Angi of Harriman

Grandchildren Thomas Hendrickson, Jonathan Bennett, Riley Hardin, Kaylee Hardin,

Alex Hendrickson, Camber Hendrickson

Brother George “Bud” Hendrickson & wife, Patricia

Sister Bonnie Anderson

Many extended family members & friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Swan Pond United Methodist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Pastor Brenda Poole presiding. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Saturday at Williams Cemetery. Those wishing to go in procession should meet 10:30 am, at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

*Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health recommends face coverings in public and maintain a social distance of 6 feet. Face masks are not required but is recommended. Fraker Funeral Home is in compliance with the CDC, EPA and the Tennessee Department of Health.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

