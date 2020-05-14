Rockwood police cite one for hit and run last night

Rockwood police were called to the area around the 300 block of North Kingston Avenue last night around 6 p.m. A motorist called in and said their vehicle was contacted by another vehicle which had left the scene. Rockwood police were able to identify the person responsible for the accident and found them at a residence on Tarwater Street. One man was cited for the accident identified as James Thomas Wertz, charged with leaving the scene of the accident, and driving on a suspended license. Wertz was only cited, as the jail at this time is not taking anyone unless it is a serious offense. No other information on the vehicle he allegedly struck, nor the driver, as the final report is not finished yet. We will bring you more on this incident when the report is filed.

