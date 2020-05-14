Kathryn Elizabeth White, 69

Kathryn Elizabeth White, age 69, passed away on May 13, 2020. 

 She was born December 10, 1950 and was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church.  Kathy loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  She also enjoyed fishing, boating, and helping her whole family.

 She was preceded in death by her parents:  Blaine Smith and Jean Seiber; by her husband, Sonny White and by her step-dad, Deewitt Seiber.

 Survivors include her daughters:  Kristy Griffith and husband Forrest and Robyn White and fiancé David Pope; by grandsons:  Daniel Chase, Sonny White, Larry White, and Luke White; great-grandchildren:  James Chase and Emmy Hankins; by a sister, Lynda Foster; by brothers:  Larry Smith and wife Sheila  and David Smith and wife Lisa, and by a host of extended family and special friends.

 Burial and graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating.  Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the White family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

