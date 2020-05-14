Billy Joe Lossie Sr, Oliver Springs

Billy Joe Lossie, Sr., 57, from Cherokee, North Carolina who has made his home in Oliver Springs for the past several years put his long coat on and started his journey home on May 12, 2020 at home while surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr. Lossie has always said his greatest accomplishment in life was his children, whom he spoke of daily. Before he became sick, he was a brick mason most of his life. He loved to fish, watch any sport, he loved to make Native American Crafts, and spending time with his friends and family.

Mr. Lossie is proceeded in death by his wife Kina (Slugg) Lossie, his parents John Henry and Willa Mae Lossie and a brother Jerry Lee Lossie.

He leaves behind sons, John Boy Sequoyah, Dustin Lossie and wife Elise, Billy J. Lossie, Jr, and wife Shelley, Damian Lossie, and Gabriel Lillard. Daughters, Alisha Wolfe & Shelby Mae Arch and husband Buddy all from Cherokee, North Carolina. Grandchildren, Blake, Khloe, Jaxson, and Addison Sequoyah, Haley and Noah Lossie, Isaiah and Raiden Wolfe, Radik Arch plus Baby Arch. Brothers, Edward Ray Lossie and wife Mary from Alabama, Rick Lossie and wife Kim from Bryson City, NC. His family in Tennessee, Alan and Mindy Roberts, Michael Ramsey, Shelby McCarter, also there were several children who he adored and loved to play with them, Thomas McCarter, Peyton McCarter, Cheyenne McCarter, and Adalyn Roberts.

The Family would like to send out a heartfelt THANK YOU to Amedisys Hospice especially Shawnna, Justin, and Heather who went above and beyond to make sure he was comfortable and at peace during his final Journey.

Burial will be at Lossie Family Cemetery in the Piney Grove area of Cherokee, North Carolina.

Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee, North Carolina is handling the services. www.longhousefuneralhome.com.

