Gary Joe Kirkland, Sweetwater

Gary Joe Kirkland age 58 of Sweetwater, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was of the Baptist Faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Margie Kirkland.

Brother, Larry Kirkland.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Kirkland.

Sons, Nathan Kirkland and fiancé Kaley Garrison of Madisonville.

Tyler Kirkland of Madisonville.

Brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Robin Kirkland of Sweetwater.

Sister-in-law, Margie Kirkland of Loudon.

Stepchildren, Heather and husband Kenneth Sellers of Sweetwater.

Justin Willett of Sweetwater.

Six-grandchildren.

Many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Homes Sweetwater on Friday, May 15th from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the funeral service at 8:00 pm in Kyker Funeral Homes Chapel. Graveside and interment will be Saturday, May 16th at 2:00 pm in Sweetwater Memorial Park,

Kyker Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.

