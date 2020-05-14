Latest US Census Response Rates

Brad Jones 13 hours ago News Leave a comment 60 Views

The 2020 US Census is continuing and we have the latest update on response rates in Anderson and Campbell counties.

According to the US Census Bureau, 59.0% of Americans have “self-responded” and completed the Census either by mail or online. Tennessee comes in just below the national average with 58.9% of the Volunteer State’s population having already completed the brief survey, which plays a critical role in the allocation of federal funding for a wide array of programs in communities all across the country for the next ten years.

As of Tuesday, May 12th, Anderson County’s response rate is outpacing the state average, as 61.8% of the population has completed the Census. For those keeping track of the friendly competition between the city managers of Clinton and Oak Ridge over which city will have the higher response rate, Oak Ridge continues to lead with a rate of 65.7%, compared to Clinton’s 64.8%. The losing city manager will have to wear the colors of the winning city’s high school for an entire day.

59.4% of Oliver Springs’ residents have completed the Census, while Rocky Top’s response rate (although it is still listed on the Census Bureau website as “Lake City) is 46.7. Surprisingly, Norris has the second-lowest response rate of any city in Tennessee at a meager 15.9%.

Campbell County is one of 21 Tennessee counties with a response rate below 50%, coming at 49.4%.

Inside the county, Jacksboro has the highest response rate at 58.6%. Jellico and La Follette each have response rates of 49.0% while Caryville has a response rate of 45.3%.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

MEDIC announces “Parrot Head” Week

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will host its the annual Parrot Head Week all next week …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: