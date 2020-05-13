Charlotte H. Bowles, Midtown

Charlotte H. Bowles of Midtown, TN passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, May 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne Bowles. Son Kenneth H. Bowles and sister Brenda Featheringill.

Survived by daughter Donna Bowles of Kingston, TN Son Robert H. and Sharon Bowles of Spring City, TN Sisters; Ida Holtsinger of Honolulu, HI Sandra Wilkinson and Kevin of Goose Creek, SC Brothers; John and Agnes Holtsinger of Emory, TX Wade Jordan of Charleston, SC Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Family will receive friends 11:30 am until 1:00 pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral at 1:00 in the Kyker Chapel. Burial will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens.

