Thomas Franklin Sims, Norris

Thomas Franklin Sims, age 80, went to be with Jesus on May 10 th surrounded by his family at home in Norris, TN. His wife of 55 years, Linda, was by his side as were his daughters, Lisa Sims of Chattanooga, TN, and LeAnn (Carey) Gregory of Boone, NC. He fought a courageous battle with Parkinson’s for many years and remained strong and determined throughout.

Tom was born in 1939 in Greensboro, AL, to Chester and Ruby Sims, the 4 th of 5 children. He was a proud graduate and lifelong fan of Auburn University. He worked as a legal administrator for Hodges, Doughty and Carson in Knoxville, TN until his retirement in 2007. An avid cyclist, Tom spent many summers touring the US and completed a cross country cycling tour in 2003. Tom was a faithful member of Main Street Baptist Church where he served in various capacities for many years. During football season, he enjoyed spending time with his Friday night ACHS Football Club. He was particularly proud of his three grandchildren: Lydia, Logan and Ella Gregory of Boone, NC.

A private graveside service will be held at Norris Memorial Gardens on Thursday, May 14. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 11, Tom’s birthday, at Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City, TN. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Ashley Bruner and Kristi Tucker. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in his honor at samaritanspurse.org or the Summer Feeding Program at Main Street Baptist Church, PO Box 405, Lake City, TN 37769. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

