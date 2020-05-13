PRISON INMATE WHO SHOT AND KILLED A ROANE COUNTY DEPUTY IN 1983 DIES

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for the murder of a Roane County deputy nearly 40 years ago has died. Officials say 72-year-old Frank McCall passed away of natural causes after he was transported from a facility in Nashville to a hospital. In 1983, Roane County Deputy Dennis Armes was shot and killed by McCall after a traffic stop on Highway 58 south of Kingston. Deputy Armes had served with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office for two years. McCall was sentenced to life in prison the following year. He was denied parole four times (2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016).
