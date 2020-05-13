MEDIC announces “Parrot Head” Week

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will host its the annual Parrot Head Week all next week to celebrate the beginning of summer and to increase the supply of blood and blood products before the Memorial Day holiday. Parrot Head Week runs Monday, May 18th through Friday, May 22nd.

You can donate at one of MEDIC’s fixed Donor Centers with locations in downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens and Crossville, or at one of their mobile blood drives. You can find the hours for each location as well as a list of mobile collection events by visiting www.medicblood.org. Appointments can be made online, or by calling 865-524-

3074.

After several weeks of requiring appointments, MEDIC says it is once again accepting walk-ins, but are still strongly encouraging all donors to schedule an appointment. MEDIC typically sees an increase in demand for blood products in late May/early June and uses Parrot Head promotional week to increase supplies. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, however, this year MEDIC will not be supplying food or offering live music. MEDIC is offering a special edition Parrot Head t-shirt, as well as a $5 coupon for Salsarita’s, a Mayfield Ice Cream coupon, a Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon, a Nothing Bundt Cake coupon and Knox Dough coupons. MEDIC is continuing to follow social distancing guidelines and is still performing wellness checks upon entry at all locations and drives, for donors and staff members alike. Donors are encouraged to wear their own mask when onsite.

