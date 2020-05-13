State Parks will not open pools this summer

The Tennessee State Park system announced that it will not open the public swimming pool at Norris Dam State Park for the entire 2020 summer season. According to the state, the decision was made in the interest
of public health and staff safety.

COVID-19 presents unique challenges for managing swimming pools, according to officials, wo point out that pools are confined spaces that are not conducive to social distancing.

In addition, the nature of life-guarding requires close contact with pool users and creates the potential for unnecessary risk in life saving situations.

We apologize for this inconvenience and look forward to the next opportunity we have to reopen pool facilities for your enjoyment.

The future of the public swimming pool at Jaycee Park in Clinton is up in the air. Clinton City Manager Roger Houck recently told the City Council that after the pool closed on Labor Day 2019, maintenance crews found two leaks, one in the lining, another in the plumbing, that resulted in the loss of some 10,000 gallons of water a week. Houck told the Council that the city can apply for a grant to cover the $342,000-plus repair bill for the facility, but that it will remain closed until further notice.

Last year, though, Jaycee Park Pool averaged just 60 swimmers a day, down from its heyday when attendance could be measured in the hundreds.
It costs the city a reported $27,000 to keep the pool open in the summer, but it only takes in about $11,000. We are still awaiting word from Oak Ridge on their city pool if in fact it will open but normally city leaders follow suit with state guidelines.

