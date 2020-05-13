LPD conducts third drug raid in as many business days

A third straight workday began with a narcotics search warrant being served by authorities in LaFollette on Tuesday. Following early-morning raids on Friday and Monday mornings, LaFollette Police and agents with the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force hit a home on North 7th Street Tuesday morning. Investigators say that numerous purchases of meth and heroin had been made at the home during an operation that began back in October. The 50-year-old resident of the home will likely face charges after evidence is presented to a grand jury. The house raided Tuesday was also the scene of a raid in August, during which the homeowner was arrested, and remains in jail.
Tags 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force Drug Bust drugs heroin LaFollette Police Department LPD Meth raid
