Powers, Niceley announce funding for SR 33 completion

Brad Jones 18 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 47 Views

(Press release) State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, and State Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains, announced Tuesday that the funding has been approved for the final phase of construction of State Route 33 connecting
Union and Knox counties.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has completed the right-of-way phase of the development for State Route 33 (Maynardville Highway). This 5.2 mile project will adjoin the portion of State Route 33 in Union County to the Knox County line and State Route 144. The proposed project includes widening the highway from two lanes to five.

“We have been working on this project since 2010, and I am very proud to see it finally coming to the construction phase,” said Powers. “Just as improved roads are important for safer travel, infrastructure is one of the most significant economic multipliers. The widening of State Route 33 will strengthen Union County’s position for growth and help us attract new business and industry.”

This section of State Route 33 is the last section to be widened between Halls in Knox County to Maynardville in Union County. The project will improve safety, capacity, and operations of the existing roadway.

The total project cost including engineering, right-of-way appraisal, acquisition and construction is estimated to be approximately $69 million. Construction for the final phase of the project is expected to begin fall 2021.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

LPD conducts third drug raid in as many business days

A third straight workday began with a narcotics search warrant being served by authorities in …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: