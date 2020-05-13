Powers, Niceley announce funding for SR 33 completion

(Press release) State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, and State Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains, announced Tuesday that the funding has been approved for the final phase of construction of State Route 33 connecting

Union and Knox counties.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has completed the right-of-way phase of the development for State Route 33 (Maynardville Highway). This 5.2 mile project will adjoin the portion of State Route 33 in Union County to the Knox County line and State Route 144. The proposed project includes widening the highway from two lanes to five.

“We have been working on this project since 2010, and I am very proud to see it finally coming to the construction phase,” said Powers. “Just as improved roads are important for safer travel, infrastructure is one of the most significant economic multipliers. The widening of State Route 33 will strengthen Union County’s position for growth and help us attract new business and industry.”

This section of State Route 33 is the last section to be widened between Halls in Knox County to Maynardville in Union County. The project will improve safety, capacity, and operations of the existing roadway.

The total project cost including engineering, right-of-way appraisal, acquisition and construction is estimated to be approximately $69 million. Construction for the final phase of the project is expected to begin fall 2021.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

