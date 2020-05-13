Drivers license services Amended provisions

According to The Governors Executive orders Motor vehicle registration renewal deadlines are further extended until June 15, 2020. More people qualify for extensions. Inspections of light-duty motor vehicles are further suspended until June 15, 2020. More people qualify to renew their vehicle registration this year without an inspection. Driver licenses and photo ID renewal deadlines are further extended. CDL license types are extended until June 30, 2020; other types are extended until November 15, 2020. More people qualify for an extension.

Commercial driver licenses with medical card renewals are further extended until June 30, 2020. More people qualify for an extension. Deadlines for new Tennessee residents to obtain a Tennessee driver license are further extended until June 30, 2020. More people qualify for an extension.

Deadlines for payments to reinstate driver licenses are further extended. More people qualify for an extension. Motor vehicle dealers can record liens with the Secretary of State.

Administration of driving tests is suspended. Issuance of REAL-ID is suspended.

