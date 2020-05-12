Roane State partners with Y-12 to host first Virtual Cybersecurity Summer Camp

Roane State Community College, in partnership with the Y-12 National Security Complex, has developed a new Cybersecurity Summer Camp for middle and high school-aged students. Originally planned to be held on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus, the camp will now be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high school camp session planned for June filled up quickly when registration opened in March. However, a few spots are still open for the middle school session to be held in early July. Camp dates are as follows:

  • Session 1 (grades 9-12): June 8-11, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (FULL)
  • Session 2 (grades 6-8): July 6-9, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (SPACE AVAILABLE)

Y-12 is already building a best-in-class cybersecurity program to protect our nation’s most valuable information. To accomplish that goal, Roane State is working with Y-12 to inspire students – our next-generation workforce – to develop their cyber skills and talents.

Campers in the new program can expect to learn about digital forensics, IP scanning, data reconnaissance and many other topics. While the sessions have switched from in-person to virtual, campers will still be expected to honor the time commitment as planned.

Registration fees are $25 per camper and will cover the cost of a camp T-shirt. Additional information and online registration is available at roanestate.edu/cybercamp.

Questions about the camp can be directed to Sonya Parker, Roane State Community College Workforce Training Manager, by emailing [email protected].

