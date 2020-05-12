Willie Mae Shadrick, Harriman

Ms. Willie Mae Shadrick, age 77 of Harriman passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Free Pentecostal Church of God and worked at Michal Dunn for many years.

She was preceded in death by daughter: Candace Shadrick Presley. Two brothers and two sisters. She is survived her husband: Calvin Shadrick. Two sons: Mike Shadrick and Donnie Shadrick. Four daughters: Cathy Shadrick Abston, Emily Shadrick Plemens, Sunni Shadrick, and Starr Shadrick Dotson. Brother: Johnny Stafford. Twelve grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

The family will meet on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Kingston Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Rev. Darlene Shadrick officiating. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Shadrick family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

