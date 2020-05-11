Irene Robinson Todd Walters, age 93 passed away May 5, 2020.

Mrs. Walters was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Walters; brothers, Alvin, Charlie, Herbert, Oscar Jr. and Roy Robinson; sisters, Bernese Brock, Charlene Howell, and Geneva Gailbreath.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela McCarty and husband Steve; grandson, Todd McCarty, and fiance’ Amy Lee and her son James; sister, Ruth Shoopman and husband Lowell and brother in-law, Eugene Howell.

Irene was the daughter of Daisy Nelson Robinson and Oscar C. Robinson, both of Clinton, Tennessee. She was one of 10 children. She was born in Caryville, Tennesse. She grew up in Devonia, Tennessee and Oak Ridge. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School. Irene was employed by J.C. Penneys Company for 18 years. She was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church where she taught the youth in Sunday School and Training Union.

No Services are Scheduled.

To leave a note for Irene’s family or to sign the online guestbook please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com.

