Local Volunteer Fire Departments make quick work of Brush Fire

Dudley Evans 10 hours ago News

Several volunteer fire departments responded to a small brush fire last night around 9 p.m. to the 1400 block of Mountain View Road South of Rockwood. West Roane County Fire units were first on the scene and said things we’re pretty well under control, however Midtown fire sent a couple of fire department personnel with a tanker to assist. No structures were in danger and the fire was quickly exterminated.

