Beulah Griffith Clark, Harriman

Beulah Griffith Clark, age 86 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, May 9, 2020. She was born September 14, 1933 in Robbins, Tennessee. She was a dedicated member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, one whose life could be summarized in the word “Others.” Beulah loved serving God, family and friends. She also enjoyed working in her flowers.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Jess Franklin Clark, Jr; parents, Sam Carl & Florence Griffith; brother, Frank Griffith; baby sister, Ina Mae Griffith; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Jess Franklin &

Winnie Mae Griffis Clark; sisters-in-law, Nelma (Bea) Pouge, Thelma (Bea) Grubb, and Peggy Avery.

SURVIVORS

Sons & Daughters-in-lawGerald & Kim Clark of Oak Dale

GrandchildrenJennifer Nelson & husband, Dexter

Heather Tillson & husband, Josh

Jesse Clark & wife, Cortney

Madison Clark

Hannah Hansen & husband Ben

Isaac Clark

Great-grandchildrenEddie & Salem Nelson, Mia Tillson, Colton & Cameron Clark

SistersMaxine Mullins & husband, Ray of Vermilion, OH

Juanell Reed of Harriman

Iva Jean Malicoat of Harriman

BrothersFreddie Griffith & wife, Joesetta of Helenwood

Kelly Griffith & wife, Wanda of Robbins

Clyde Griffith & wife, Pam of Robbins

Sisters-in-lawAnn Melhorn & husband, Ray of Robbins

Neva Griffith of Robbins

Best FriendBetty Jones of Harriman

A host of extended family & friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following the visitation at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Randy Griffis & Bro. Ronnie Clark officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to please wear a mask and respect the 6ft. Social Distancing Rule. Those wishing to attend interment service are asked to meet at 9:45 am, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Childs Memorial Baptist Church for 10:00 am service which will be held in the church parking lot. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

