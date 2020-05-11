Austin Thomas Ezell, Clinton

Austin Thomas Ezell, age 28 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The love of Austin’s life was his two children, Braxton and Emma Ezell. Austin was born October 27, 1991 in Knoxville, TN and was a graduate of Clinton High School. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Lonnie and Violet Ezell; great grandparents, Harlan and Annis Ridenour
He is survived by:
Children………………….. Braxton & Emma Ezell of Clinton
Mother…………….. Sarena Ezell of Clinton
Father…………….. Thomas Ezell of Oak Ridge
Brothers…………. Corey & Tyson Ezell of Clinton
Sister……………….. Sierra Ezell of Clinton
Grandmother…………. Darlene Ridenour of Clinton
Friends and family can call at their convenience from 12:00-5:00 pm, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
