Austin Thomas Ezell, Clinton

Austin Thomas Ezell, age 28 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 7, 2020.  The love of Austin’s life was his two children, Braxton and Emma Ezell.  Austin was born October 27, 1991 in Knoxville, TN and was a graduate of Clinton High School.  He is preceded in death by grandparents, Lonnie and Violet Ezell; great grandparents, Harlan and Annis Ridenour

He is survived by:

Children…………………..       Braxton & Emma Ezell of Clinton

Mother……………..               Sarena Ezell of Clinton

Father……………..                 Thomas Ezell of Oak Ridge

Brothers………….                 Corey & Tyson Ezell of Clinton

Sister………………..                Sierra Ezell of Clinton

Grandmother………….        Darlene Ridenour of Clinton

Friends and family can call at their convenience from 12:00-5:00 pm, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. 

holleygamble.com

