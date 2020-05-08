TBI Investigation Clears Officers involved in 2019 Shooting

THE INVESTIGATION PROCESS

As a result of an officer involved shooting on August 13, 2019, this office was immediately contacted by area law enforcement leaders and, consequently, initiated an investigation into the events of the shooting after consulting with Clinton Police Chief, Vaughn Becker, Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker and the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force Director, Simon Byrne. The shooting occurred at a scene where approximately twelve officers were present from multiple police agencies. Three officers actually fired shots. Those officers came from the Clinton Police Department (CPD), the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force (7th CTF). This Office asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to be the lead agency in conducting the investigation to guarantee impartiality, expertise and public confidence. The response to the scene was aided by a number of agencies that provided a variety of assistance that included: Clinton Fire Department, Anderson County Ambulance Service, the District Attorney General’s Office and the Knoxville Regional Forensic Center (Medical Examiner) as well as the aforementioned CPD, ACSO, 7th CTF and TBI.

The investigation was completed by the TBI. The investigation was led by Special Agent Brandon Elkins. An Investigative Report has been provided to District Attorney General Dave Clark. Based upon that report and additional information, the following are the District Attorney General’s conclusions and a summation of the Investigative Report.

SUMMARY OF INVESTIGATION

On August 13, 2019, CPD, ACSO and the 7th CTF responded to a 911 call for help at 633 West Broad Street in Clinton. The 911 caller indicated that Jerry Orlando Weaver (hereinafter, “Weaver” or “Subject”) was walking in the area with a firearm to his head and mouth. Upon arrival, officers encountered Weaver as described by the caller and attempted to talk to him to de-escalate the situation. Weaver refused verbal orders from the officers to put the gun down.

These orders were repeated to Weaver after officers were forced to draw their own weapons and even when Weaver came toward officers on multiple occasions and officers pointed their weapons at Weaver. According to officers on the scene, Weaver made multiple statements to officers indicating that he would not obey their commands along with statements that he would shoot himself, that officers would have to kill him and that he would not go back to prison.

In response to Weaver having what appeared to be a handgun and refusing police commands, some officers retrieved patrol rifles and a ballistic shield for dealing with the increased risk of an armed subject. Three of the approximately twelve officers on the scene took up a somewhat exposed position closest to Weaver so that they could speak with him and attempt to de-escalate the situation. To the extent they could, they used the ballistic shield for cover as they spoke to Weaver. Weaver pointed the apparent gun at himself and at times pointed the gun randomly toward the sky and briefly at the officers. During the encounter, Weaver continued to walk in the area – sometimes toward and at other times away from the officers.

After about fifteen minutes of this stand-off and de-escalation effort, Weaver pointed his gun at the three officers who were positioned nearest to him partially using a ballistic shield as cover. While pointing his gun at officers, Weaver moved toward officers in what was described by some as a “trot” and was also described as a “lunge.” All three of those officers fired at Weaver. Weaver was struck by bullets and fell to the ground. Officers immediately called for medical assistance and began administering first aid to Weaver. Weaver was transported from the scene by ambulance. After the scene was secured and Weaver was transported for medical care, the TBI found a Taurus 9mm handgun near where Weaver fell. The firearm did not contain any unfired cartridges. In addition, no spent 9mm cartridges were located in the vicinity of Weaver. Officers at the scene were not sure that Weaver ever actually fired at them; only that he pointed the gun at them while closing toward them on foot.

The officers who fired were photographed and their firearms collected. In addition, each of the officers voluntarily submitted to a blood draw immediately after the incident. The officers were cooperative throughout the process.

The officers were all found to be in clearly marked tactical equipment or standard police uniforms. They were each carrying weapons they had qualified to carry after demonstrating proficiency with the weapon. None of the officers had blood tests results that indicated the presence of alcohol, narcotics or other impairing substances.

The weapons collected from the officers were all found by the TBI to be in proper working order. All of the firearms were test fired and sample projectiles collected for the purpose of examining firing pin markings on the cartridge and rifling markings on sample bullets.

The scene was thoroughly photographed, measured and evidence collected. Because of the duration of the incident prior to the shooting, there were approximately twelve officers on the scene and a number of civilian witnesses; including some of Weaver’s family and neighbors who witnessed the events. All of the witnesses were interviewed with the exception of some young men that fled the scene after the incident and before police could speak with them. Efforts to contact or locate those witnesses were unsuccessful.

Weaver had a criminal record that is relevant inasmuch as it reveals his potential motivation for the events that unfolded. On May 8, 2009, Weaver was convicted of two counts of Facilitation of Possession of Cocaine for Sale or Delivery and sentenced based upon his prior criminal record as a Career Offender to 24 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction. For reasons that are not clear, Weaver was paroled some 9 years later on June 12, 2018. Just over one year after being paroled, Weaver was back in Clinton being managed by a parole officer when these events occurred. In his relatively brief parole, Weaver had committed and been convicted of new criminal charges. He was aware that the Tennessee Department of Corrections would be petitioning to revoke his parole and send him back to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Weaver’s family members indicated that he had said prior to the incident that he would not go back to prison and that he was aware that he had new criminal charges pending and that his parole would likely be revoked. Another family member indicated that Weaver made a statement the day before that everybody would soon know his name. Family also indicated that Weaver had been taking Methamphetamine in the days prior to the shooting.

Civilian and officer witnesses were consistent in observing that Weaver had a gun that he was pointing at himself, in random directions and at the police. Witnesses were also consistent in reporting that the police commanded Weaver on multiple occasions to put the gun down and also tried to reason and calm him. Finally, they were all consistent in reporting that just before the officers fired, that Weaver pointed his gun at officers and moved toward them. Weaver’s movement toward officers was described as a lunge and by others as a trot. During the incident, the original 911 caller remained on the line with a dispatcher. Just before shots could be heard over the phone line, the caller said, “Oh my God, he just pointed the gun at them.”

There were multiple police cars at the scene. Two of the vehicles produced video recordings that depicted portions of the events that unfolded. Because the vehicles were parked a relatively safe

distance away, Weaver’s movements are difficult to see. The actions of the officers are more clear. In all respects, the video recording is consistent with the reports made by the officers as well as the evidence found at the scene. The TBI attempted video enhancement of the recordings, but not much improvement was obtained.

Officers reported that Weaver appeared to tum his back to them just as they fired. It was not clear if that was a voluntary movement that Weaver made anticipating their firing, or perhaps the reaction of his body while spinning in response to being struck by a bullet.

An autopsy was performed at the Knox County Regional Forensics Center. Weaver was found to have died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds. The autopsy revealed a total of eleven bullet wounds to the chest, back, thigh, buttocks/pelvis and foot.

Weaver’s blood was found to contain: methamphetamine, cocaine, amphetamine, ecgonine methyl ester, anhydroecgonine methyl ester and the possibility of cannabinoids.

FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION

In light of all of the evidence collected and the report submitted to this office together with additional information collected by this office, the opinion and conclusion of District Attorney General Dave Clark is as follows. Weaver was on State parole status and was an active addict who had strong reason to suspect that his parole would be revoked and that he would be returned to prison as the result of his recent arrest for selling drugs. His mental status may have also been impacted by current drug impairment. In any event, Weaver made it clear by words to family and friends in the 24 hours prior to the incident as well as to officers at the scene that he was motivated to hurt himself or force the police to hurt him to avoid returning to prison. His actions before and during the police stand off and the ultimate shooting were also consistent with his stated goal of hurting himself or forcing the police to hurt him.

It is highly likely that Weaver knew that his gun was not loaded. It was impossible for officers to know Weaver’s gun was not loaded. Moreover, universally implemented police training as well as logic, reason and common sense would all require the officers to assume the gun was loaded and in working order when confronting an apparently armed subject. Officers could not disengage from Weaver until less than lethal tools were brought to the scene because Weaver was waiving and threatening with a weapon in a residential area close to several occupied homes.

The police patiently attempted responsible de-escalation techniques while also mindful of their duty to protect nearby citizens. They had requested that other less than lethal tools be brought to the scene to disarm Weaver, but they had not yet arrived. The police did not choose the time to tactically engage Weaver; they were expecting more help to arrive. Rather, it appears that Weaver chose to force the police to fire upon him when he pointed the gun at police officers and moved toward them in what was described as a “lunge” or a “trot” by non-officer witnesses that included Weaver’s family and neighbors. Ultimately, the officers had no appropriate response available to them other than to use lethal force (firearms) on Weaver to stop him from using (apparent) lethal force on them.

In situations where officers are called upon to use lethal force, questions are invariably asked by members of the public, “why didn’t they just shoot the gun from his hand or shoot him in the leg?” Alternatively, another frequent question is why officers didn’t fire just one shot or why they fired so many shots. First, these concerns are not out of place. In fact, this office concerns itself not only with whether lethal force was authorized but whether the degree or duration of lethal force was necessary. The legal authorization to use lethal force is not without limit. Once disarmed, incapacitated or securely arrested, even the armed and threatening suspect is not subject to lethal force.

In this case, video and audio recordings of the shooting indicate that the firing occurred in less than two seconds. Officer and non-officer witness statements indicate that the officers fired in quick succession and then immediately moved to render aid to Weaver. Three officers all firing

semi-automatic firearms in such situations can and routinely do fire many rounds within that short, two-second period of time. In addition, television or movie depictions of firearm accuracy are typically unrealistic and do not form the basis of real police training. Officers are trained when deploying lethal force, to fire at the center mass of the body and to continue firing until the threat has ended or been neutralized. From all of the evidence, it appears that Weaver knew then what we are discovering now; that once his actions forced officers to use lethal force, that he would not be going back to prison. If suicide by cop is a goal, then waiting to make sure that multiple officers were in a position to fire but before scarcer less than lethal tools arrived at the scene may maximize the chance of successful suicide by cop. However, it is impossible to conclude that Weaver’s knowledge, planning and execution of the events was that precise.

These officers were authorized to use lethal force against Weaver to defend themselves. They did not and could not have known that his gun was not loaded. In fact, Weaver gave every indication that the gun was loaded when he was pointing it at himself and officers as if it posed a real danger. One can only conclude, based on all of the circumstances, that Weaver was motivated by a desire not to go back to prison and that his return to prison was foreseen by him as imminent and that owing to the drugs in his bloodstream that his judgment may have been impaired. In any event, the officers performed in a manner consistent with their training and the law. There will be no criminal charges taken against any of the officers.

