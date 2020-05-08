Single Vehicle Accident sends one to the hospital

Dudley Evans

Rockwood fire and police responded to a single-vehicle accident just before 9 p.m. last night across from the pawn shop on North Gateway Avenue. One lane of Highway 27 southbound was sealed off for Emergency Equipment as the vehicle left the road and rolled down the embankment with three persons inside. The police report states that Amanda McClain, the driver, and two passengers, Gary Lunsford, and Walter Summerall, all of Rockwood, were able to get to the roadway from down the embankment as Emergency Services pulled up. Gary Lunsford was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Summerall and McClain refused Transportation by ambulance to the hospital. At this time it’s unknown if charges are forthcoming.

