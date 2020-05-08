TENNESSEE TEAMS UP TO INCREASE PPE

On Tuesday, Governor Lee announced two new strategic partnerships to ensure that Tennesseans and front-line health care workers have access to essential personal protective equipment. 

Renfro is using its Cleveland, Tenn. operations to produce washable, reusable cloth face masks. Governor Lee’s COVID-19 Unified Command Group is supplying the first 300,000 Renfro masks, based on population, to Tennessee’s county and municipal health departments this week.  Battelle, a global research and development company in Columbus, Ohio, will provide N95 respirator mask decontamination service to Tennessee health care providers. Battelle will locate one of 60 nationally deployed decontamination systems in Jackson, Tenn., as part of an effort to bring down the costs, and increase the availability of, N95 masks for health care providers. 

