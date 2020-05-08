Oak Ridge City Court to reopen May 11 with COVID-19 precautions

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 8, 2020) – City of Oak Ridge in-person court proceedings will resume May 11 with some precautions due to COVID-19.

The following measures will be taken for the health and safety of all citizens:

  • One person will be allowed in the courtroom at a time, in addition to the judge and other courtroom staff
  • You may bring an attorney and witnesses with you for contested citations; however, other non-essential persons will not be permitted inside the building with you
  • The Oak Ridge Fire Department will screen and temperature-check everyone before entry
  • Everyone will remain 6 feet apart, even while waiting in line to enter the courtroom
  • People are encouraged to wear gloves in addition to masks or face coverings

There are some instances where you may be able to handle a citation over the phone. Therefore, it is important that only those who need to physically appear before the judge show up at court.

You’re encouraged to call the Court Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3536 prior to your scheduled hearing for guidance on the following:

  • If you’d like to pay a ticket in advance
  • If you have a physical disability that would prevent you from being able to walk up steps or you have a compromised immune system and don’t want to risk exposure to the virus
  • If you’d like to sign up for a driver’s training class to avoid points on your license from a speeding ticket
  • If you’re unsure if or when you need appear in court

All cases scheduled during the time court was closed due to COVID-19 have been reset by the City Court Clerk’s Office. Notifications of the new court date were sent by mail to the address listed on the citation(s). If you did not receive notification of a new court date by April 1, please contact the City Court Clerk’s Office.

For more information, call the City Court Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3536.

