Michel “Mike” Davidson, Etowah

Michel “Mike” Davidson, age 48 of Etowah passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Etowah Healthcare Center. He was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church in Etowah. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School and enjoyed watching the U.T. Vols play football and also enjoyed fishing. He loved his children and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Luticia Strickland and father, Michel Davidson;

Grandparents, Ralph and Myrtle Strickland; Great-grandparents, Walter and Virgie Brown.

He is survived by his children, Chase, Makayla, and Luke Davidson;

Mothers of his children, Sonya and Elizabeth;

Several Aunts and Uncles and other family members and special friends at Miracle Lake in Etowah.

Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Service on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Orchard View Church Cemetery, Oliver Springs.

